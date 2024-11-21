Recruits visiting for USC-UCLA

Tracy McDannald
As DeShaun Foster said as of Wednesday, there will be somewhere in the neighborhood of 700 recruits (and that could still be growing) in attendance for Saturday night’s game.
Some of the early names who have already publicly announced they will be in attendance:
2025 commits
2025 targets
2026 class
2027 class
