Transfer forward Anthony Peoples Jr., a SoCal native, commits to UCLA

Tracy McDannald
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 11,828
-
- 2,622
-
- 113
Anthony Peoples Jr., a transfer forward who played at North Carolina Central and Lewis-Clark State College, has committed to UCLA.
The Eastvale, Calif., native played with Donovan Dent at Corona Centennial, where he was part of three state title-winning teams.
Peoples appeared in just eight games last season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.
The Eastvale, Calif., native played with Donovan Dent at Corona Centennial, where he was part of three state title-winning teams.
Peoples appeared in just eight games last season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.