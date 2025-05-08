ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer forward Anthony Peoples Jr., a SoCal native, commits to UCLA

Anthony Peoples Jr., a transfer forward who played at North Carolina Central and Lewis-Clark State College, has committed to UCLA.

The Eastvale, Calif., native played with Donovan Dent at Corona Centennial, where he was part of three state title-winning teams.

Peoples appeared in just eight games last season, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.

 
