UCLA lands Michigan State transfer forward Xavier Booker

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

The Bruins have added a transfer commitment from Michigan State big man Xavier Booker this afternoon. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound sophomore from Indianapolis played in 33 games and made three starts in the 2024-25 season. He just entered the portal on Tuesday and helps fill a major need in the front court for the Bruins following the departure of Aday Mara.

He averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds this season for Tom Izzo's Spartans.

Booker is a former five-star recruit who was once rated the No. 16 prospect in the 2023 class. He played in 27 games and made two starts as a freshman in the 2023-24 season. Booker will have two seasons of remaining eligibility at UCLA.
 
