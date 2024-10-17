ADVERTISEMENT

Four-star WR in the Midwest to keep an eye on...

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Apr 10, 2024
Hey I'm out in St. Louis checking in on Cardinal Ritter where they have a number of talented prospects. The highest rated one is wide receiver Dejerrian Miller. I previously thought that his recruitment would come down to Tennessee and Mizzou but after spending time at the school, I really like where UCLA is with him. The staff has made a big impression and have stayed in constant contact with him. He's visiting for the bye week next weekend and then plans to make a decision the following week.

Good news could be coming if the visit goes well.
 
