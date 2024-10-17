Four-star WR in the Midwest to keep an eye on...

Hey I'm out in St. Louis checking in on Cardinal Ritter where they have a number of talented prospects. The highest rated one is wide receiver Dejerrian Miller. I previously thought that his recruitment would come down to Tennessee and Mizzou but after spending time at the school, I really like where UCLA is with him. The staff has made a big impression and have stayed in constant contact with him. He's visiting for the bye week next weekend and then plans to make a decision the following week.Good news could be coming if the visit goes well.