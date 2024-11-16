ADVERTISEMENT

GAME THREAD: UCLA at Washington

UCLA at Washington: QB Ethan Garbers’ return to UW among 5 things to watch

A preview of Friday night’s contest in Seattle as the Bruins look for their fourth consecutive victory.
ucla.rivals.com ucla.rivals.com

GAME INFO

Who: UCLA (4-5, 2-4 B1G) at Washington (5-5, 3-4 B1G)
When: 6:00 p.m. PT
Where: Husky Stadium | Seattle, Washington
TV/streaming: FOX | Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)
Radio: 570 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 84/372
All-time series: UCLA leads 42-32-2 (last meeting: 40-32 UCLA win in 2022)
Odds: Washington (-4), O/U (46.5) – via BetMGM

A little Friday night action between a couple old Pac-10/12 foes with the Bruins looking to keep their winning streak alive up in the Pacific Northwest this evening. Tracy is away tonight, so I will be manning the game thread and will have your postgame coverage as well.

Feel free to join the conversation throughout the game, and I'll provide updates here as well.
 
