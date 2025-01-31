ADVERTISEMENT

Gardena Serra DE Khary Wilder talks UCLA visit...

Adam Gorney

Adam Gorney

Well-Known Member
Staff
Jul 14, 2005
16,462
617
113
"I had a great night at UCLA. It was great to meet a lot of the coaching staff including the head coach, coach Foster. What stood out me the most was how motivated and encouraging the staff was for Southern California kids to stay in the area and go to UCLA.

"They made it clear that SoCal prospects are their top priority and that getting kids to stay home is the big step their program wants to take. The whole staff seemed to be very motivated under coach Foster and they all talked high in his regard about how he is uplifting the program. My parents and I got to meet with coach Foster and he was really down-to-earth and able to relate to me as he grew up as a Southern California athlete.

"It was great to hear about the plans to keep the program going in the right direction. UCLA had a great atmosphere the whole time I was there whether that was at the basketball game or just walking around the facilities. A lot of the staff and coaches talked to me and made me like I was a priority. I got to talk a lot with the new defensive line coach, coach Franklin and I am excited to come to a practice and see them in action."
 
  • Like
Reactions: ervwald, YRUHateN and andismaclow
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G

The New Year…time to reflect on Coach Foster’s season

Replies
14
Views
943
Bruin Tracks
WestwoodDyno
W
G

National Signing Day is a little over a week away

Replies
2
Views
208
Bruin Tracks
YRUHateN
Y
Freddybruin

No Mistaking Whose Team This Is Now

Replies
2
Views
370
Bruin Tracks
YRUHateN
Y
Tracy McDannald

Promotion for Jerry Neuheisel

Replies
7
Views
464
Bruin Tracks
ssteveandsheri
S
Tracy McDannald

STORY: UCLA recovers from early signing period start with new 2025 QB signee

Replies
1
Views
500
Bruin Tracks
geo4ucla
G
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back