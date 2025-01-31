Gardena Serra DE Khary Wilder talks UCLA visit...

"I had a great night at UCLA. It was great to meet a lot of the coaching staff including the head coach, coach Foster. What stood out me the most was how motivated and encouraging the staff was for Southern California kids to stay in the area and go to UCLA.



"They made it clear that SoCal prospects are their top priority and that getting kids to stay home is the big step their program wants to take. The whole staff seemed to be very motivated under coach Foster and they all talked high in his regard about how he is uplifting the program. My parents and I got to meet with coach Foster and he was really down-to-earth and able to relate to me as he grew up as a Southern California athlete.



"It was great to hear about the plans to keep the program going in the right direction. UCLA had a great atmosphere the whole time I was there whether that was at the basketball game or just walking around the facilities. A lot of the staff and coaches talked to me and made me like I was a priority. I got to talk a lot with the new defensive line coach, coach Franklin and I am excited to come to a practice and see them in action."